Spanish club Barcelona has hit a major roadblock in their attempts to strengthen their attacking line. The Catalans' first two official bids for talented Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi were rejected by the English club. Although Hansi Flick's coaching staff is keen to bring the young French player to the team, the Premier League representatives are standing firm in negotiations. According to Goal.com, reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Barcelona sporting director Deco views this transfer as an alternative option to their primary target, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. The 20-year-old player, who caught attention with his brilliant performances for Lorient and recently moved to Bournemouth, has drawn the Catalans' interest with his speed and technical ability.

Financial demands and club negotiations

According to L'Equipe, Bournemouth's management immediately rejected both bids submitted for the young forward. It is reported that both proposals were valued below 100 million euros. Nevertheless, the current La Liga champions' interest has not left the player indifferent, and Kroupi has expressed his happiness at the prospect of moving to Camp Nou.

It turns out that last season, Eli Junior Kroupi set a record for the most goals scored by a teenager in his Premier League debut, managing to net 13 goals. Additionally, childhood photos of the player wearing a Barcelona shirt surfaced on the internet, indicating his lifelong affection for the club. Currently, the striker has asked his representatives to help with the transfer matter and hopes an agreement can be reached between the clubs.

The situation surrounding Julian Alvarez's transfer

It is noted that Eli Junior Kroupi is currently Plan B for Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta is personally working on securing Julian Alvarez, who is going through a difficult period at Atletico Madrid. The Argentine forward remains Hansi Flick's main priority.

However, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin is extremely firm on the matter and emphasized that the club has no intention of selling their star cheaply. Barcelona's latest bid of around 100 million euros also failed to change the Madrid club's mind. As a result, the Catalan club is forced to continue complex negotiations across multiple transfer fronts simultaneously.