China Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED Chips

·34·Technology
China Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED Chips

China's Chipone Technology has officially announced the start of mass production for the ICNA3611, the country's first domestically developed OLED chip built entirely on internal capabilities. According to ixbt.com, this step serves as another important milestone for China's semiconductor industry on its path to technological independence. This was reported by ixbt .com

Technological Features and Capabilities

The new solution, named ICNA3611, belongs to the Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) class, successfully combining display management and touch input functions onto a single silicon crystal. This simplifies modern smartphone hardware and increases overall performance.

Currently, these advanced microchips have already started being implemented in popular smartphones from well-known Chinese brands. This demonstrates that the product has proven its competitiveness not only on paper but also under real market conditions.

Display and Touch Performance

According to technical specifications, the ICNA3611 chip fully meets the demands of modern users:

  • Support for 1.5K high-resolution screens;
  • High refresh rates up to 165 Hz;
  • Touch polling rates reaching up to 360 Hz during two-finger operation.
These specifications ensure extremely smooth screen visuals as well as ultra-sensitive and rapid touch response.

Company Overview and Operations

Chipone Technology is not limited to OLED chips alone. The enterprise also develops various solutions for LED and LCD displays, automotive electronics, power management systems, AI-based image enhancement tools, and system-on-chips.

This comprehensive approach allows the company to secure leading positions across multiple directions within its segment. The domestic localization of display control technologies is expected to further strengthen the global independence of China's electronics market in the future.

OLED ChipChipone TechnologyChinese TechSmartphonesTDDI
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