Li Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking Lot

A video circulating on social media and causing widespread discussion, showing a Li Auto car unable to complete its automatic parking process in an underground parking lot for a long time, has raised a number of questions. This situation attracted the attention not only of drivers, but also of those interested in the capabilities of modern autopilot systems. The footage spread across the network sparked numerous debates. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

According to Ixbt.com, although the car reversed multiple times and changed its trajectory, it could not enter the designated spot, causing a traffic jam behind it. Afterwards, the driver was forced to park the car manually. This situation prompted another discussion about the limitations of automated systems during operation.

Obstacles and technical reasons

Li Sinyan, head of the product line at Li Auto, provided an official comment on the situation and clarified the video on social media. According to him, an electric bicycle parked behind the selected spot interfered with the use of the remote parking function. It was this obstacle that prevented the car from completing the maneuver.

The company representative noted that the intelligent system specializing in safety tried several times to choose a safe trajectory to bypass the obstacle. However, due to complex conditions and limited space, the process was dragged out. The car owner also confirmed this version, admitting that he only saw the bicycle after approaching the car.

Future updates and conclusions

The affected driver added that he bought the car recently and has not yet fully learned all the capabilities and functions of the system. Such situations show that it is important for users to have some experience working with modern technologies.

Based on the situation, Li Auto specialists, together with the driver assistance system developers, started working on improving parking algorithms in complex conditions. Company employees reported that the software update to version 9.1, scheduled for release in September, will increase automatic parking efficiency.

In addition, the new software is expected to significantly improve notification systems about obstacles preventing the completion of the maneuver. This will serve to prevent similar misunderstandings and inconveniences in the future.