Prayer rooms to be established in Istanbul schools

·54·World
Prayer rooms to be established in Istanbul schools

In Istanbul, prayer rooms will be established for students and staff in all schools. The directive regarding this was signed by Governor Davut Gül. The document, finalized on April 22, was sent to the district governorships across all 39 districts of Istanbul.

According to the directive, future school designs must include a designated space for a prayer room. The room must be suitable for performing Friday prayers together and be sufficiently spacious.

Existing older schools are not required to build new facilities. Instead, a suitable existing room will be selected and retrofitted for prayer.

The city administration explained this decision as ensuring the right of students and educational staff to freely perform religious practices. Having a prayer room inside the school will also reduce the need for students to go outside on Fridays.

This is planned to prevent skipping classes or being away from the educational process due to Friday prayers.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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