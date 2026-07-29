Court decision in action, not just words: eviction from apartment enforced

Based on an enforcement document in the proceedings of the Zafarobod district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, the court decision on evicting the defendant Sh. K. and his family members from the apartment belonging to the bank, located at 90 O‘yg‘un street, Samarqand MFY, Zafarobod district, in the interests of the Jizzax regional territorial administration of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and JSC "Xalq Bank", was enforced.

Before the commencement of enforcement actions, the state enforcement officer granted the defendant the period provided by legislation for the voluntary execution of the court decision and explained the legal consequences of failing to comply with the decision. However, since the requirements of the judicial act were not fulfilled within the established period, compulsory enforcement measures were applied.

As a result of enforcement actions carried out in the established manner, the defendant and his family members were evicted from the apartment, and the property was handed over to its legal owner. Thus, the execution of this enforcement proceeding was fully completed in practice.

The Compulsory Enforcement Bureau continues consistent measures to strengthen the rule of law and protect the rights and legitimate interests of property owners by ensuring the timely and complete enforcement of court decisions and acts of other authorized bodies.