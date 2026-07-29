Vinicius Junior to Stay at Real Madrid and Extend Contract

·32·Sport
Vinicius Junior to Stay at Real Madrid and Extend Contract

Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazilian star Vinicius Junior from London are expected to be dashed. According to Sky Sports News, the winger will continue his career in the Spanish capital and plays a key role in the future plans of the team's new head coach, Jose Mourinho. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In recent months, the Arsenal management, led by Mikel Arteta, had been closely monitoring the situation, taking advantage of the fact that the player's current contract is running down. However, the Madrid club has no intention of selling its main star and has intensified negotiations for a new deal to keep him at the team.

New Contract and Management Decision

It is noted that the next meetings between the club management, led by Florentino Perez, and the player's representatives will take place this week. Real Madrid does not want the player's contract to expire and let him leave as a free agent. Currently, the player's transfer value is estimated at around £137 million.

Arsenal had planned to take advantage of the situation surrounding the transfer of Yan Diomande. However, the English club's attempts have run into a serious obstacle. Although manager Mikel Arteta wanted to strengthen his squad with a world-class player who can achieve dominance in Europe and domestically, this transfer looks unlikely to happen.

Mourinho and Perez's Firm Stance

According to information spread by Goal.com, losing a player of this caliber during a period of managerial changes would have severely damaged the team's stability. Therefore, Jose Mourinho and club president Florentino Perez are taking all measures to keep the Brazilian player at the club.

Although various rumors regarding contract demands and salary have circulated around the player, there is no serious evidence confirming that he has any desire to leave Madrid. Vinicius Junior is preparing to solidify his position not only as a brilliant winger but also as the club's global star.

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridArsenalJose MourinhoTransfers
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