What Did Husanov Say After Signing a New Contract with Manchester City?

Abdukodir Husanov Manchester Cityhas signed a new five-year contract, committing his future to the club until 2031. However, the Uzbek defender does not view this agreement as the final destination — a new challenge lies ahead of him: winning Enzo Maresca's trust and securing a permanent spot in the starting lineup.

Along with joy, a great sense of responsibility was evident in the 22-year-old player's statement. Emphasizing that the fans' support was crucial in his adaptation to England, Husanov expressed his readiness to give his all to achieve even greater success with the club.

«This is a wonderful day for me and my family»

After signing the new deal, Husanov stated that this event holds special significance not only for him, but also for his family.

«This is a great day for me and my family. I am very happy to extend my stay at City.»

According to the defender, ever since arriving in Manchester, he has enjoyed every single minute at the club. During this period, he has grown as a player, adapted to the high tempo of the Premier League, and gained the experience necessary for big matches.

Husanov's previous contract was set to run until the summer of 2029. The new agreement extends his future at the Etihad by another two more years, showing that the club views the defender within its long-term plans.

New Challenge — Earning Maresca's Trust

With the Pep Guardiola era coming to an end, a new chapter has begun at Manchester City under Enzo Maresca. The Italian specialist stated that while maintaining the club's previous playing philosophy, he will tactically develop the team.

Husanov did not hide the fact that under the new manager, his place from last season will not be automatically preserved.

His main objectives are:

Winning the trust of Maresca and his coaching staff;

Playing regularly in the starting lineup;

Coming out on top in the competition at the center of defense;

Quickly adapting to the team's new tactical demands.

«Now a new challenge lies ahead. I want to make a good impression on Enzo Maresca and his staff and play regularly for the team,» the defender said.

This statement shows that Husanov will not become complacent after the new contract. On the contrary, he is ready to re-prove his place in the club in every training session and match.

From Substitute to Key Defender in 18 Months

Husanov joined Manchester City in January 2025 from French club Lens. At that time, he became the first Uzbek player to feature in the Premier League.

During his first 18 months in England, he made 47 appearances for the club. In the 2025/26 season, he featured 37 times across all competitions, becoming one of the team's vital defensive players.

The second half of the season was particularly a turning point for Husanov. Forming a reliable center-back partnership with Marc Guéhi, he participated in 16 of City's last 19 Premier League matches.

The Uzbek defender also played a crucial role in the FA Cup and League Cup finals. Manchester City won both competitions, securing a domestic cup double.

Why Did the Club Keep Him Long-Term?

Husanov's main assets are highlighted as his speed, strong tackling, and ability to anticipate dangerous attacks. In a short time, he has become one of the Etihad fans' favorite players.

The player also made the final three shortlist for Manchester City's Player of the Season award for 2025/26. Although academy graduate Nico O'Reilly won the voting, Husanov's inclusion in the top three showed how rapidly his status at the club has grown.

City Director of Football Hugo Viana also stated that the club's management is delighted with the Uzbek player's development.

In his opinion, Husanov possesses:

High physical capabilities;

The technique required for a modern central defender;

Speed and power;

The potential to become a world-class player.

Viana emphasized that the 22-year-old defender's best years are still ahead, expressing hope that he will play an important role in Maresca's future plans.

Special Gratitude to the Fans

Husanov noted that the support of Manchester City fans played a significant role during his adaptation process to England and the Premier League environment.

His speed, fighting to the end for the ball, and uncompromising playing style quickly earned recognition in the stands. The club also describes him as a «fan favorite».

Husanov said he is now looking only forward, not backward:

«I am ready to do everything in my power to make our team even more successful.»

These words show that he accepts the new contract not as a comfortable guarantee, but as an even greater demand and responsibility.

A New Stage for Uzbek Football

Husanov's agreement until 2031 holds significance beyond an individual player's personal success.

He is the first Uzbek to play in the Premier League, quickly becoming a regular starter at one of England's strongest clubs. He also participated as one of Uzbekistan's key defenders in their historic World Cup squad.

Now his next test is to maintain the status he achieved under Guardiola in the new team led by Maresca.

Main Conclusion

Abdukodir Husanov signed a new contract with Manchester City until 2031. Within 18 months, he transformed from a promising young player into one of the team's reliable defenders, won two trophies, and made the final three for the club's Player of the Season.

However, the most important battle is just beginning. Husanov needs to win Maresca's trust, solidify his place in the starting lineup, and prove in practice the potential of a «world-class central defender» mentioned by the club's management.

Do you think Husanov can become a regular starter for Manchester City in the new season? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!