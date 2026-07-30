The President spoke about Uzbekistan's "most priceless wealth" and new initiatives

·61·Uzbekistan
The President spoke about Uzbekistan's "most priceless wealth" and new initiatives

Today, July 30, a festive holiday — the Day of Friendship of Peoples — is being widely celebrated in Uzbekistan. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a sincere and resonant holiday congratulation to the multinational people of the country on the occasion of this celebration. In his message, the head of state called interethnic harmony, tolerance, and solidarity the "most priceless wealth" of Uzbekistan.

Zamin.uz reports on the key points of the President's congratulation, the digital infographics of the country's model of tolerance, and the newly established professional art team.

1. "Our strength is in unity": Uzbekistan's model of tolerance

In his congratulation, the head of state specifically noted that the noble idea "Our strength is in unity and solidarity" is of paramount importance in ensuring interethnic harmony in Uzbekistan. He emphasized that in recent years, a unique model of interethnic relations has been formed in the country based on this principle.

The reforms in this direction have not been limited only to slogans. In recent years, 10 regulatory legal documents related to the sphere, including the Concept of State Policy in the Field of Interethnic Relations, have been adopted. These documents created a solid legal foundation for updates in the field.

2. "Children of one family": In the language of numbers and facts

Uzbekistan's multinational composition and the conditions created for them are clearly reflected in figures. The statistical data cited in the President's congratulation show the scale of cultural diversity and tolerance in the country:

  • Nations and ethnic groups: over 130;

  • Religious confessions: 16;

  • National cultural centers: 157;

  • Friendship societies: 46;

  • Languages of education: 7 (including the Uzbek language);

  • Languages of television and radio broadcasts: 12;

  • Languages of newspapers and magazines: 14.

3. New initiative: Professional "Dustlik" ensemble to be established

The head of state announced an important piece of news in cultural life during his holiday congratulation. In order to further strengthen friendship and solidarity among peoples through the medium of art, he announced plans to establish a professional "Dustlik" (Friendship) ensemble consisting of representatives of various nationalities.

As the President emphasized, this new creative team will take a worthy place in the cultural life of the country and serve for the prosperity of the Motherland.

4. Regional cooperation and final congratulation

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also specifically noted that Uzbekistan's relations of friendship, mutual trust, and strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia are developing consistently. This is assessed as a reflection of domestic tolerance in foreign policy.

At the end of his congratulatory speech, the head of state once again congratulated all compatriots on the Day of Friendship of Peoples, wishing them good health, peace, tranquility, and family happiness.

The greatest wealth of Uzbekistan is its multinational, friendly, and united people. Share this news about this auspicious holiday and the President's new initiatives with everyone!

Immediately send this hot and culturally patriotic article to your friends, colleagues, and family groups!

In your opinion, how will the new "Dustlik" ensemble shape Uzbekistan's cultural brand in the international arena? Leave your thoughts and assumptions in the comments!

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