Sierra Leone hospitals are connecting to Starlink internet

·40·Technology
Sierra Leone hospitals are connecting to Starlink internet

Important digital changes have begun in the healthcare system of Sierra Leone. According to the country's Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby, 300 state-owned medical institutions will be connected to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet network. The official opening ceremony of this large-scale project took place at the Julius Maada Bio Centre of Excellence in Paediatrics in the capital, Freetown. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new technology will provide hospitals with reliable and high-speed internet. This, in turn, will allow doctors to quickly exchange information and consult with colleagues in various regions of the country. Experts evaluate the introduction of modern communication tools as a crucial step towards the digitalization of healthcare.

New digital opportunities in medicine

Thanks to stable internet connection, medical institutions will be able to transmit data faster, use electronic medical systems, and freely access specialized digital services. The project also lays the foundation for developing remote training processes for medical staff.

The government hopes that this initiative will significantly accelerate the process of completely abandoning paperwork and transitioning to fully digital work models. The modern infrastructure will also serve as a key tool in establishing close cooperation between the Centre of Excellence in Paediatrics in Freetown and a similar future facility planned to be built in the city of Kono.

Guarantee of quality and qualification improvement

Officials firmly believe that modern communication networks will serve to improve the quality of medical care throughout the country. Internet capabilities will accelerate the process of training specialists and ensure effective knowledge exchange between institutions nationwide.

The implementation of the Starlink network in the medical field opens up opportunities for hospitals in remote areas to work on par with central clinics. Upon completion of this project, Sierra Leone's healthcare sector is expected to transition to fully digital management and take the scope of medical services provided to the population to a new level.

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