SpaceX signs new 1.6 billion dollar space contract with Pentagon

The US Space Force has signed a major contract worth a total of 1.6 billion dollars with SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. According to ixbt.com, under this agreement, the company must carry out 18 new space launches for the military department and deploy special satellites into orbit using Falcon 9 rockets. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This contract is scheduled to be fully completed by 2027. Its main task is to form a space constellation that allows for the timely detection of various airborne targets and operational tracking of their movement. This significantly expands the US Department of Defense's capabilities in ensuring airspace security.

Leadership in military missions and rapid cooperation

This agreement is part of a special core program for the procurement of state launch vehicles, where state missions are distributed on an open competitive basis. Despite the participation of major competing companies like United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin in this program, SpaceX continues to win the largest orders thanks to its high reliability and the flight frequency of Falcon 9 rockets.

According to the military, the newly introduced rapid procurement process made it possible to complete all formalities in just two months. This, in turn, serves as an important factor in shortening the implementation timelines for future US Department of Defense space projects.

Future plans and competitive environment

This deal is not the only major military contract signed by SpaceX recently. In May of this year, the US Space Force signed several contracts with the company totaling 6.5 billion dollars. These agreements include creating a satellite system to detect moving airborne targets and developing a military communication network for rapid data transfer between early warning, tracking, and missile interception systems.

Nevertheless, some US lawmakers are expressing concern over the Pentagon's growing reliance on a single supplier. However, Space Force representatives strongly emphasize that they will continue to support a healthy competitive environment among other space companies in the country in the future.