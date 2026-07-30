Head of "Water Supply" detained in Sirdaryo: accepting a bribe to "erase" a debt

Illegal actions of officials working in the water supply system of the Bayovut district, Sirdaryo region, were put to a stop. During an operational operation conducted by the Department employees under the General Prosecutor's Office, the head and brigade leader of the Bayovut district branch of "Sirdaryo Suv Taminoti" JSC were caught red-handed while taking a bribe from a citizen.

Zamin.uz reports on the details of this corruption crime, the identity of the suspects, and the measures taken against them.

Illegal deal: money in exchange for "erasing" a 3.5 million debt

According to the investigation, branch head U.U. and emergency repair service unit brigade leader A.P., conspiring with each other, promised to eliminate a drinking water debt of 3.5 million soums belonging to citizen D.O.'s previously sold apartment within the scope of their powers. In return, they demanded 1.8 million soums from the citizen.

As a result of this illegal agreement, funds that were supposed to enter the state budget were intended to be embezzled and serve a corrupt system.

Operational event and detention: Bribe in the office

This illegal activity was monitored by the employees of the Bayovut district department of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office and other law enforcement agencies. During the operational event, branch head U.U. was caught red-handed in his office while receiving the agreed 1.8 million soums from the citizen.

During the operation, chemically treated money and other documents seized from the suspects were added to the criminal case as material evidence.

Criminal case and those under investigation

A criminal case has been initiated against suspects A.P. and U.U. under Article 210 (Bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan regarding this incident.

These anti-corruption efforts are aimed at ensuring the rule of law in the region and protecting state funds. It is worth noting that brigade leader A.P. committed another crime despite having been previously convicted for similar acts. Investigative actions are currently ongoing.

Key facts regarding the corruption crime in Bayovut

Aspect / Criterion Details Location Bayovut district, Sirdaryo region Enterprise Branch of "Sirdaryo Suv Taminoti" JSC Suspects U.U. (Branch Head), A.P. (Brigade Leader) Debt amount 3,500,000 soums Demanded bribe 1,800,000 soums Place of detention Branch head's office Criminal Code Article Article 210 (Bribery) Brigade leader's past Previously convicted

The arrest of water supply system executives and the attempt to embezzle state funds is an important event that all citizens should know about.

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In your opinion, what measures should be taken to put an end to corruption in the water supply system? Who is responsible for the reappointment of a convicted person to a managerial position? Leave your thoughts and assumptions in the comments!