Disability allowance for bribes: Doctors caught in Samarkand and Bogot

·48·Society
Disability allowance for bribes: Doctors caught in Samarkand and Bogot

Systematic efforts aimed at putting an end to corruption in Uzbekistan's medical system are ongoing. During operational events conducted by employees of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office in Samarkand and Khorezm regions, doctors who promised to illegally issue disability allowances to citizens were caught red-handed with physical evidence.

Zamin.uz provides detailed information about the specifics of these two separate crimes, the identities of the suspects, and the legal measures taken against them.

1. Disability for 5 million soums in Samarkand: Fraudulent doctor exposed

In a preliminary investigation conducted by the Samarkand district department of the Department under the General Prosecutor's Office, the criminal act of I.A., a doctor at the central hospital of the district health department, was exposed.

According to the investigation data, I.A. promised to register citizen S.E. for a Group 2 disability allowance and process the relevant documents. In exchange for this service, he fraudulently obtained 5 million soums. As a result of the inquiries conducted, the return of the illegally acquired funds was processed in accordance with procedural order.

2. Disability through "connections" in Bogot: Hazorasp doctor caught taking a bribe

Another important blow against corruption was dealt in the Khorezm region. During an operational event conducted by the Bogot district department of the Department, K.B., a doctor at the Hazorasp district medical association, was apprehended.

It turned out that K.B. had promised to arrange a Group 2 disability allowance for citizen N.A. ostensibly through acquaintances working in high positions. He was caught red-handed while receiving 3.6 million soums, part of the agreed amount of 300 US dollars for this service. This operational operation became an important step aimed at breaking the corruption chain among medical workers.

Criminal case and investigative actions are underway

Criminal cases have been initiated against the defendants in both cases under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan:

  • Article 168 (Fraud);

  • Articles 28, 211 (Bribery).

Currently, law enforcement agencies are carrying out investigative actions and taking measures to clarify all the details of the crime. Ensuring transparency in the medical sphere and protecting citizens' rights remains one of the priority directions of state policy.

Key facts regarding corruption crimes in Samarkand and Bogot

Aspect / Criterion

Details (Case 1)

Details (Case 2)

Location

Samarkand district

Bogot district (Khorezm)

Defendant (Doctor)

I.A. (Central Hospital)

K.B. (Hazorasp Medical Association)

Victim

S.E.

N.A.

Charges filed

Fraud

Fraud, bribery

Illegally obtained money

5,000,000 soums

300 US dollars (received: 3.6 mln soums)

Purpose

Group 2 disability

Group 2 disability (via high-ranking connections)

Status

Money returned

Caught with physical evidence

The detention of leaders and employees in the medical system is an important event that all citizens should know about. Allowances and services provided from the state budget must be distributed fairly.

Send this hot and analytical article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and local community groups!

In your opinion, what measures should be taken to put an end to corruption in the medical sphere? Who is to blame for such criminal acts by doctors? Leave your thoughts and assumptions in the comments!

UzbekistanSamarkandBogotKhorezmZamin.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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