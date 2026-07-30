Zebo Rahimova: “Actually, my name was supposed to be Munisa” (video)

·33·Culture
Zebo Rahimova: “Actually, my name was supposed to be Munisa” (video)

Actress and blogger Zebo Rahimova shared an interesting story that many did not know about her name in an interview with the "Intervyu TV" project. She said that although her real name is Zebiniso, she was actually intended to be named Munisa.

According to the actress, she was not a long-awaited child. Her mother became pregnant shortly after her parents were married, and she was born. Her mother had intended to name her daughter Munisa.

However, her grandfather, who went to the Civil Registry Office (ZAGS) to obtain the birth certificate, forgot what name was planned due to excitement.

"The clerk at the registry office asked my grandfather, 'What is your mother's name?' My grandfather replied, 'Zebiniso.' Then the clerk said, 'Then let's just name her Zebiniso. It's a beautiful name. You can call her whatever you want at home.' After that, my name remained Zebiniso in the documents," the actress says.

Zebo Rahimova says that when her mother found out about this incident, she was quite upset.

"My mother wanted to call me Munisa. At that time, names like Munisa and Zilola were trendy. She even cried in the maternity ward, feeling hurt and saying, 'How could they give such an old-fashioned name?' She had intended that 'Mohira and Munisa would go very well together.' She even stayed offended for about two weeks," she recalled with a laugh.

At the same time, the actress emphasized that today she loves the name Zebiniso very much. She says that the meaning of this name is also very beautiful, and over the years, she has grown fond of her name.

Zebo RahimovaMunisaZebinisoIntervyu TV
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