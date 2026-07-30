Chelsea sign France defender Maxence Lacroix

·27·Sport
Chelsea sign France defender Maxence Lacroix

London club Chelsea have officially announced the signing of French central defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace. According to Goal.com, the 26-year-old experienced player has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge lasting until the end of the 2032 season, becoming a key part of the project under the team's new head coach Xabi Alonso. This is reported by Goal.com reported by.

Shared goals with the new manager

The French defender did not hide his pride in joining the London giants and emphasized that his conversation with new head coach Xabi Alonso played a decisive role in his choice. According to Lacroix, his personal ambitions fully align with the Spanish specialist's vision for the club's future.

“I am extremely happy to become a part of this wonderful club,” the player told the club's press service in an interview. He added that Chelsea is famous for its winning traditions, and the high potential of the players in the squad opens up every opportunity to take a step forward and win trophies.

The journey from Crystal Palace to London

Maxence Lacroix made 98 appearances at Selhurst Park over the past two seasons, establishing himself as one of the most reliable central defenders in European football. A product of the Sochaux academy, the player has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, and UEFA Conference League during this period, making a worthy contribution to the team's historic successes.

His consistent and solid performances for the club earned the defender a call-up to the France national team. Debuting for Les Bleus earlier this year, the defender also featured in three matches at the World Cup, contributing to France's fourth-place finish in the tournament.

Future plans and defensive reliability

Under the new contract, Lacroix is expected to provide solidity to Chelsea's defensive line in the coming seasons. Head coach Xabi Alonso places great hope on the French player's experience as he prepares the team to compete at the highest level.

Currently, the player has immediately joined his new teammates and started preparations for the upcoming pre-season games. His physical strength and dominance in aerial duels are expected to help the London club fight for trophies on all fronts.

ChelseaMaxence LacroixXabi AlonsoCrystal PalacePremier League
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