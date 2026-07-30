China Becomes World Leader in Generative AI Patents

China has further strengthened its position in the global intellectual property race, emerging as the absolute world leader in the field of generative AI. This was reported by ixbt.com, citing data from the China National Intellectual Property Administration. According to the new statistics, the country ranks first in the world for the number of patents in this direction. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported by.

The document states that in 2024–2025, Chinese developers managed to register over 43,000 patent families related to generative AI. The average annual growth rate in this sector was astonishingly high at 64 percent. Experts emphasize that these figures indicate the rapid development of intelligent technologies in the country.

Dominance in the Global Patent Market

In the global competitive environment of this field, Chinese companies demonstrate a clear advantage. According to the report, out of the top ten major applicants claiming the most patents in the field of generative AI worldwide, exactly six are located in China. This means that the country is leading in this technological direction not only in terms of quantity but also quality.

Looking at the overall figures provided by state authorities, as of June 2026, developments in AI, cloud computing, and big data accounted for 16.5 percent of all active invention patents in the country. The total number of invention patents in China has reached 2.36 million.

Financial Support and Forecasts

In the first half of the current year alone, the Chinese government granted 453,000 new invention patents. Furthermore, national authorities are actively implementing special financial programs to stimulate innovative activity. In particular, during the first half of the year, over 19,000 companies benefited from preferential financing programs related to the protection of patents and trademarks.

According to expert forecasts, thanks to the large-scale reforms being implemented, China will rise to the 10th position in the Global Innovation Index by 2025. This means that the country has improved its position by an impressive 25 places compared to the figures from a decade ago.