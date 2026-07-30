Singer Ali Otajonov turns 39 (video)

Today, July 30, singer Ali Otajonov celebrated his 39th birthday. The artist's close ones prepared an unforgettable surprise for him, congratulating him on his birthday in a special way.

The singer shared a video capturing these joyful moments on his social media page. The footage shows his loved ones arriving with sparkling fireworks, holiday cakes, and candles shaped as the number 93 instead of 39, wishing him: "May you celebrate your birthday in such a circle even at the age of 93."

In the video, Ali Otajonov blows out the candles together with his daughter. Afterwards, his family and friends embrace and congratulate him, while sincere conversations and jokes add an even warmer mood to the celebration.

The singer himself left a brief caption under the video: "40 minus 1. Happy birthday."

Ali Otajonov's mother, Karomat Otajonova, also sent a touching message to her son. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, my child! I also congratulate you on the first day I became a mother! May Allah honor you in both worlds. May you grow old together with Gavharoy, being the parents of righteous children. May your life be long, blessed, and prosperous. I love you always, sweetheart..."

This video was warmly received by fans, and the comments section is filled with sincere congratulations wishing the singer health, longevity, and new creative achievements.