Singer Ali Otajonov turns 39 (video)

·47·Culture
Singer Ali Otajonov turns 39 (video)

Today, July 30, singer Ali Otajonov celebrated his 39th birthday. The artist's close ones prepared an unforgettable surprise for him, congratulating him on his birthday in a special way.

The singer shared a video capturing these joyful moments on his social media page. The footage shows his loved ones arriving with sparkling fireworks, holiday cakes, and candles shaped as the number 93 instead of 39, wishing him: "May you celebrate your birthday in such a circle even at the age of 93."

In the video, Ali Otajonov blows out the candles together with his daughter. Afterwards, his family and friends embrace and congratulate him, while sincere conversations and jokes add an even warmer mood to the celebration.

The singer himself left a brief caption under the video: "40 minus 1. Happy birthday."

Ali Otajonov's mother, Karomat Otajonova, also sent a touching message to her son. She wrote:

"Happy birthday, my child! I also congratulate you on the first day I became a mother! May Allah honor you in both worlds. May you grow old together with Gavharoy, being the parents of righteous children. May your life be long, blessed, and prosperous. I love you always, sweetheart..."

This video was warmly received by fans, and the comments section is filled with sincere congratulations wishing the singer health, longevity, and new creative achievements.

Ali OtajonovKaromat OtajonovaGavharoy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

“Home Alone” may return to the big screens again“Home Alone” may return to the big screens againToday, 17:08Zebo Rahimova: “Actually, my name was supposed to be Munisa” (video)Zebo Rahimova: “Actually, my name was supposed to be Munisa” (video)Today, 16:57Musician who created the famous song «Nightcall» for the movie «Drive» has diedMusician who created the famous song «Nightcall» for the movie «Drive» has diedToday, 16:19Behzod Mirzayev and Zahro Mirzayeva are performing Umrah pilgrimage (video)Behzod Mirzayev and Zahro Mirzayeva are performing Umrah pilgrimage (video)Today, 14:21Singer Azoda undergoes surgery in Istanbul: her words made fans worried!Singer Azoda undergoes surgery in Istanbul: her words made fans worried!Today, 02:34Jahongir Otajonov shares unexpected thoughts on worldly wealth (video)Jahongir Otajonov shares unexpected thoughts on worldly wealth (video)Yesterday, 17:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos