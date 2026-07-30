Exchange rates for July 31 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign currency rates for July 31, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar decreased by 28.87 soums to 12,006.39 soums.

• The euro increased by 54.76 soums to 13,765.33 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.02 soums to 150.44 soums.

• The pound sterling increased by 62.46 soums to 16,065.75 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.04 soums to 73.52 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 67.30 soums to 14,746.24 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 1.62 soums to 1,777.38 soums.