Musician who created the famous song «Nightcall» for the movie «Drive» has died

·29·Culture
Musician who created the famous song «Nightcall» for the movie «Drive» has died

French electronic music artist and producer Kavinsky (real name Vincent Belorgey) has died at the age of 50. On July 29, Kavinsky was found dead in his apartment in Paris. Reportedly, a neighbor who was unable to get in touch with the musician contacted emergency services. According to preliminary data, his death was caused by a stroke.

Police officers who arrived at the apartment found no signs indicating that the death was the result of violence. This was reported by France 24.

Vincent Pierre Claude Belorgey was born on July 31, 1975, in Seine-Saint-Denis, France.

Kavinsky gained worldwide fame through his song «Nightcall», which was included in the soundtrack of the famous 2011 film «Drive». This track not only became a unique symbol of the film itself, but was also recognized as one of the most famous and influential works of the synthwave genre.

Throughout his career, Kavinsky combined 1980s-style electronic music with a modern style, creating a unique creative direction. His albums «OutRun» and «Reborn», as well as the song «Odd Look» recorded in collaboration with famous singer The Weeknd, also achieved great popularity.

The music world and fans view Kavinsky's death as a major loss. The artist left an indelible mark on the history of electronic music with his unique style and unforgettable compositions.

KavinskyVincent BelorgeyParisFranceThe Weeknd
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