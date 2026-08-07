Father of 102 Says He Will Have No More Children

Uganda's 68-year-old farmer Musa Hasahya has once again attracted public attention with his huge family. His 12 wives, 102 children and more than 560 grandchildren have been reported.

However, providing for such a large family is becoming more difficult every year. Musa Hasahya says that supporting the family has become increasingly challenging as daily living expenses, food, clothing and the cost of his children's education have risen sharply.

As a result of financial difficulties, even two of his wives have left the family. He therefore announced that he had decided not to have any more children. Musa Hasahya also said that he had instructed his wives to use contraception.

Interestingly, he admitted that he recognizes all his children and grandchildren by their appearance, but struggles to remember all of their names.

Musa Hasahya's story has sparked widespread discussion on social media, once again prompting debate about the economic difficulties of supporting a large family.