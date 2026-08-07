Preparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny Cosmodrome

Annual maintenance of the main ground infrastructure at Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome has been successfully completed. According to ixbt.com, specialists fully inspected the launch complexes designed for Soyuz-2 and Angara rockets, as well as the universal technical complex. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The Soyuz-2 rocket complex is now fully ready for its next launches. During the scheduled maintenance, all systems and assemblies were tested, and no malfunctions were found.

Modernization and Inspection of Ground Complexes

The largest volume of work during this maintenance was carried out at the universal technical complex. Specialists inspected more than 150 systems and assemblies used to prepare spacecraft for launch and restored them to full operational condition.

Large-scale work was also performed at the Angara launch complex. More than 40 ground equipment and hardware systems were serviced, including complexes that work directly with launch vehicles and upper-stage blocks.

Future Plans and the Importance of Infrastructure

After completing the annual scheduled maintenance, specialists immediately began servicing other systems with shorter maintenance intervals. Notably, these procedures at the Vostochny Cosmodrome are being carried out alongside preparations for new space launches.

According to reports, blocks of the next Soyuz-2 launch vehicle and its nose fairing were delivered to the cosmodrome by rail at the end of July. This shows that Vostochny is simultaneously maintaining the readiness of its existing Soyuz-2 infrastructure and successfully operating the new launch complex designed for heavy Angara rockets.