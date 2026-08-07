Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat

·853·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat

Air temperatures are expected to rise further in Uzbekistan over the weekend. According to O‘zgidromet, the heat will gradually intensify across the country, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees in some areas.

Forecasters say that daytime temperatures in most parts of the country today will be around 34–37 degrees. On 8–9 August, temperatures are expected to rise to 37–40 degrees, and in some northern, southern and desert areas, to 41–42 degrees.

Over the weekend, partly cloudy and variable weather is expected across the country. No precipitation is expected in most areas. Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible only in mountainous areas.

Experts are warning that mudflows and flooding may occur in the foothill and mountainous areas of Tashkent Region and the Fergana Valley. Therefore, citizens planning to travel to these areas for recreation are advised to exercise caution.

Additionally, on 8–9 August, wind speeds may increase to 13–18 meters per second in the northern and desert areas of the country, with dust storms possible in some locations.

The capital will also experience dry weather. While daytime temperatures in Tashkent will remain around 36 degrees today, they are expected to rise to 37–39 degrees over the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be around 21–24 degrees. Winds will blow from the east at 3–8 meters per second.

Forecasters advise residents to avoid spending extended periods outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, drink more water and protect themselves from the sun’s rays.

UzbekistanUzhydrometTashkentFergana Valley
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