First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship Released

The renowned publication Android Headlines has presented high-quality images of Samsung’s new budget flagship, the Galaxy S26 FE smartphone. The device is attracting attention in the tech world with just one month remaining before its official unveiling, as it reflects the company’s next-generation design concept. The report comes from Ixbt.com .

According to the published renders, the next-generation smartphone will be offered to buyers in three attractive colors: black, green and purple. The most significant exterior change is the completely redesigned main camera module compared with the previous Galaxy S25 FE model.

Camera and Design Elements

Samsung engineers have abandoned the separate rings around each lens and switched to a single vertical module styled after the Galaxy S26. This module places three cameras in a row in the upper-left corner of the body. The LED flash is located outside the module, beside it.

The smartphone’s body features flat side frames in line with modern requirements. The volume controls and power button are traditionally positioned along the right side. The bezels surrounding the display are fairly thin, although the lower bezel appears slightly wider than the others.

Technical Specifications and Software

According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S26 FE will be powered by Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 2500 processor. On the software side, the device will run One UI 9.0 based on Android 17 as soon as it is taken out of the box.

No significant changes or revolutionary improvements are expected in the camera system compared with last year’s Galaxy S25 FE. Nevertheless, charging speeds have been increased for user convenience, with support for 45 W charging.

The official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE smartphone is scheduled for September 2026. The long-awaited launch is expected to take place as part of the prestigious IFA trade show in Germany.