97-Year-Old Woman Flies on Plane Wing to Break Guinness World Record Again

British 97-year-old Betty Bromage once again demonstrated extraordinary courage, breaking the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest wing walker — a woman who flies on the wing of a moving aircraft.

According to reports, Betty stood on the wing of a small aircraft flying at nearly 225 kilometers per hour, performing complex aerial spins with the help of special safety equipment. “Wing walking” is considered one of the world’s most dangerous aerial performances, open only to specially trained participants.

Betty first set this record four years ago. Proceeds from this flight will support the stroke unit at the hospital where she was treated for a stroke in 2025.

Betty has flown on an aircraft wing six times over the past decade and has no intention of giving up the activity. As she says, “If I didn’t do this, life would become very boring for me”.

The courage, determination and boundless zest for life of this 97-year-old British woman are inspiring people around the world.