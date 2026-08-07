Unusual Decision: 40-Year-Old Woman Who Couldn’t Find a Suitable Man Married Herself

In 2017, Italian fitness instructor Laura Mesi attracted attention with an unusual decision. After turning 40, she held a symbolic wedding ceremony to herself and celebrated the day as a full-fledged wedding.

Nearly 10,000 euros were spent on the event. The ceremony featured a white wedding dress, a ring, bridesmaids, a three-tiered cake, and around 70 guests. After the celebration, Laura also went on a solo “honeymoon” trip to Egypt.

A difficult breakup in her personal life led her to make this decision. After a 12-year relationship ended, Laura said that if she did not find love by the age of 40, she would “marry” herself and hold a wedding.

When she reached the promised age, she carried out her plan. However, it was noted that the ceremony had no legal force. Under Italian law, as in other countries, such an event is not recognized as an official marriage.