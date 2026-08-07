Marc-André ter Stegen Moves from Barcelona to Ajax

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Marc-André ter Stegen Moves from Barcelona to Ajax

Germany’s experienced goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has joined Dutch club Ajax from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season. The 34-year-old goalkeeper, who lost his place in the starting lineup due to serious injuries in recent years, aims to relaunch his career in Amsterdam and regain his best form. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Voetbal International, the footballer made just 12 appearances for Barcelona and Girona combined over the past two seasons. Chronic back, knee and thigh injuries seriously hampered him. However, the talented goalkeeper has undergone an intensive rehabilitation program since early July, declared himself fully fit and said he was ready to compete for a starting place at his new club.

A New Chapter in Amsterdam

Responding to doubts about his physical condition, Marc-André ter Stegen made no secret of his happiness at returning to the pitch. He emphasized that he had begun his recovery at Barcelona at the start of July and had joined first-team training.

According to the goalkeeper, every match will be another step forward for him. The Germany international, who has made 44 appearances for his country, recalled that he had previously returned successfully in the Nations League after a serious knee injury and proved his doubters wrong.

Experience and Confidence

Ajax representative Jordi Cruyff praised the German goalkeeper’s wealth of experience and outstanding ability when discussing the transfer. He said the club had worked on the deal for a long time and that the experienced goalkeeper could immediately make a positive impact.

Ter Stegen himself made no secret of his eagerness to play at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He added that performing in the stadium’s superb atmosphere was hugely important to him and that he once again felt as strong as before.

Marc-André Ter StegenBarcelonaAjaxFootball TransfersEredivisie
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