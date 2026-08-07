Chinese Woman Spent Millions Adding 60 Kissing Scenes to Act Opposite Her Favorite Actor

In China, a female investor took the lead role in a microdrama she financed herself to appear in a project with her favorite actor. She imposed her own demands on the series, requesting that numerous romantic scenes with the actor be filmed.

It turned out that more than 60 kissing scenes had been added to the script. Although all the episodes were filmed, the platform decided not to broadcast more than 20 of them.

The decision angered the investor. As a result, she refused to pay the remaining amount agreed upon for the project.

The actor who appeared in the microdrama said that all of these scenes had been specified in the script from the beginning.

The project’s title has not yet been disclosed. Chinese media are reporting it as a microdrama produced at the investor’s personal request.