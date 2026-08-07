Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men

·270·Uzbekistan
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men

Among the marriages officially registered in Uzbekistan in 2025, the number of families in which the bride was older than the groom exceeded 11,000. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

According to official data, the bride was older than the groom in 11,040 marriages over the past year. This indicates that such marriages are relatively common in the country.

By region, the highest figure was recorded in Toshkent city. In the capital, 1,809 marriages in which the bride was older than the groom were officially registered.

They were followed by Xorazm Region (1,066), Qashqadaryo Region (995), Buxoro Region (979) and Samarqand Region (967).

In addition, 928 such marriages were registered in Toshkent Region, 850 in Surxondaryo Region, 772 in the Republic of Qoraqalpog‘iston, 715 in Farg‘ona Region, 509 in Namangan Region, 486 in Andijon Region, 373 in Jizzax Region, 351 in Navoiy Region and 240 in Sirdaryo Region.

The National Statistics Committee stated that these figures were compiled based on an analysis of official marriages registered by the state during 2025.

Today, the age gap between young people entering marriage is apparently no longer as decisive a factor as it once was. Statistics also show that marriages in which the bride is older than the groom occur in nearly all regions of the country.

UzbekistanTashkentSamarkand
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