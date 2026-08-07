Lionel Messi puts an end to rumors about his son's return to Barcelona's academy

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Lionel Messi puts an end to rumors about his son's return to Barcelona's academy

Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has firmly denied reports that his eldest son, Thiago, could return to Barcelona's academy. According to Goal.com, the football legend gave a brief and clear answer to the question, putting an end to all speculation and confirming that the 13-year-old midfielder will remain in the United States. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Atlético San Luis, renowned journalist Bruno Vain stopped the Argentine star and asked him about his son's future. When asked, “Is Thiaguito leaving?”, Lionel Messi replied without hesitation with just one word: “No.”

His son's football future and career in the United States

The young footballer currently trains in the Florida club's youth system, continuing to develop his skills. Earlier, Lionel Messi discussed his son's playing style in an interview with Simplemente Futbol. According to him, Thiago plays as a midfielder who reads the game well, thinks deeply and organizes the team from the center of the pitch.

Reports circulating on social media claimed that 13-year-old Thiago could return to Catalonia's famous La Masia academy. Experts attributed the speculation to similarities between the boy's age and stage of development and the period when his father moved from Rosario to Catalonia as a child.

Past steps and future plans

Thiago Messi previously trained with Barça Escola between 2016 and 2019. Later, during his father's career in France, he was also accepted into Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. The renewed rumors also coincided with the five-year anniversary of Lionel Messi's emotional farewell on August 5, 2021, following Barcelona's financial crisis.

Thiago currently continues to hone his skills at the Miami academy, and transfer rumors abroad will not affect his development. With his family's full support, his main focus is gradual progress in youth football in the United States.

Lionel MessiTiago MessiBarcelonaInter MiamiLa Masia
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