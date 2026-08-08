Liverpool sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo on loan

·69·Sport
Liverpool sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo on loan

English club Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo on loan until the end of the season. According to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguay international is close to moving to the Premier League to guarantee regular playing time and regain his form. Goal.com reports .

The past season was far from stable for the Catalan club. Having lost his place in Hansi Flick’s starting XI and lacking sufficient playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the move to Merseyside is seen as a good opportunity for the defender to relaunch his career.

Deal details and the clubs’ positions

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his social media accounts that the clubs had reached a verbal agreement and that the transfer had been approved by Barcelona sporting director Deco. The decision will allow the Catalan club to reduce its wage bill and further strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

Barcelona’s management is actively working to rebuild the defence. Pau Cubarsí and Eric García are now expected to play more important roles in Hansi Flick’s tactical system. In turn, the Blaugrana plan to restore balance to the squad.

A new opportunity for Liverpool

At Liverpool, Ronald Araújo’s physical attributes, pace and aerial ability could make him an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk. Adapting to the high tempo and tactical demands of English football will require great responsibility from the Uruguay international.

Both clubs are currently working to complete the paperwork. If all administrative steps are successfully completed, the player will undergo a medical, join the pre-season training camp and is expected to feature in his new team’s friendly matches.

LiverpoolBarcelonaRonald AraújoTransferPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)