Liverpool sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo on loan

English club Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo on loan until the end of the season. According to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguay international is close to moving to the Premier League to guarantee regular playing time and regain his form. Goal.com reports .

The past season was far from stable for the Catalan club. Having lost his place in Hansi Flick’s starting XI and lacking sufficient playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the move to Merseyside is seen as a good opportunity for the defender to relaunch his career.

Deal details and the clubs’ positions

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his social media accounts that the clubs had reached a verbal agreement and that the transfer had been approved by Barcelona sporting director Deco. The decision will allow the Catalan club to reduce its wage bill and further strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

Barcelona’s management is actively working to rebuild the defence. Pau Cubarsí and Eric García are now expected to play more important roles in Hansi Flick’s tactical system. In turn, the Blaugrana plan to restore balance to the squad.

A new opportunity for Liverpool

At Liverpool, Ronald Araújo’s physical attributes, pace and aerial ability could make him an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk. Adapting to the high tempo and tactical demands of English football will require great responsibility from the Uruguay international.

Both clubs are currently working to complete the paperwork. If all administrative steps are successfully completed, the player will undergo a medical, join the pre-season training camp and is expected to feature in his new team’s friendly matches.