Husanov's new salary at Manchester City revealed

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Husanov's new salary at Manchester City revealed

Uzbek defender Abdukodir Husanov's English club Manchester City financial details of his new contract with the club have been revealed. The 22-year-old footballer signed a contract with the Manchester club in July this year that is a five-year deal valid until June 30, 2031 he had signed.

According to Capology, Husanov's guaranteed annual salary amounts to £5.2 million. This means the footballer earns £100,000 per week. Thus, over the course of the five-year contract, the defender's guaranteed total earnings will reach £26 million.

The contract also includes performance-related bonuses. If the specified conditions are met, Husanov can earn an additional £25,000 per week, or an extra £1.3 million per year .

Including all bonuses, the Uzbek defender's maximum annual earnings could reach £6.5 million.

For reference, the highest-paid player in theManchester City squad is Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. He earns £525,000 per week.

Among the club's other highest-paid players, Jack Grealish — £300,000, Omar Marmoush — £295,000, Phil Foden — £280,000 and Gianluigi Donnarumma — £265,000 occupy the next positions, based on weekly earnings.

Thus, Husanov's new contract not only secures his future at Manchester City for several more years, but also shows that the Uzbek footballer is earning a respectable salary at one of England's strongest clubs.

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