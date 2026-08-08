Ismaël Bennacer says goodbye to Milan and heads to Qatar

·47·Sport
Ismaël Bennacer says goodbye to Milan and heads to Qatar

Italian club Milan terminated midfielder Ismaël Bennacer’s contract ahead of schedule by mutual agreement. The 28-year-old Algerian, who left the team as a free agent, will continue his career at Qatar’s Al-Gharafa, as reported by Goal.com.

The decision brings the experienced midfielder’s five-year spell at San Siro to an end. Since joining Milan from Empoli in 2019, Bennacer made 178 appearances for the club. He was one of the key pillars of Stefano Pioli’s team that won the 2021/22 Serie A title.

Injuries and loan spells

The past few years have been challenging for the footballer. A serious knee injury has kept him out of official matches for Milan since February 2025. Over the last 18 months, he spent time on loan at Marseille and Dinamo Zagreb.

Since 2019, only six players have made more appearances than Bennacer, with Rafael Leão leading the list on 291 games. However, recurring injuries and changes to the squad made the midfielder’s departure from Milan inevitable.

Emotional farewell and a new destination

The footballer addressed fans on social media and expressed his deep gratitude. “Dear Milan fans, last year I said goodbye without thinking that these words would become a farewell”, he said in a video message.

Bennacer added that he had worn the shirt with pride for more than five years and that winning the Scudetto was one of the finest memories of his career. He is now beginning a new chapter with Al-Gharafa under Pedro Martins.

Milan, now managed by Ruben Amorim, are continuing their preseason tour of Asia. The team are scheduled to play a friendly against Chelsea in Indonesia before facing Manchester United in Poland. The Rossoneri will begin the new 2026/27 Serie A season away to Torino on 23 August.

MilanIsmaël BennacerAl-GharafaSerie ATransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)