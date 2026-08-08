Zelenskyy's Surprise Visit to Belgrade: A Strong Political Signal to Moscow!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Belgrade on the evening of August 7 and met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. This is considered the first historic visit by a Ukrainian leader to Serbia since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The meeting in Belgrade, which is trying to maintain a neutral position between the European Union and Russia, has attracted the attention of politicians around the world.

“We have begun bilateral dialogue”: Initial details

After the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his social media page: “We have begun bilateral dialogue in Serbia”, — he briefly commented.

For his part, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić emphasized that the visit would take relations between the two countries to a new level. The key issues at the center of the talks include:

Economy and energy: Bilateral trade and cooperation in the energy sector;

Security: Regional stability and security guarantees;

European Union integration: The two countries’ relations with the EU.

According to the Serbian president’s press service, official talks on August 8 will continue at the Presidential Palace in Belgrade. At the conclusion of the talks, the two heads of state will hold a joint press conference for media representatives. Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Macut.

Geopolitical context: Serbia’s “complex” position

Serbia is one of the few countries in Europe that maintains close relations with Russia. Since 2022, Belgrade has not imposed sanctions on Moscow and has continued active cooperation in the energy sector.

A fact worth noting: President Aleksandar Vučić has met with Vladimir Putin several times since 2022, including attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2025. For this reason, the EU has continued to exert regular pressure on Belgrade regarding its membership process.

A strong signal to Moscow

Although Zelenskyy and Vučić have met three times to date—in Chișinău and Athens in 2023 and in Odesa in 2025—the fact that the visit took place in Serbia is particularly significant.

According to a senior Ukrainian source cited by AFP, Zelenskyy’s arrival in Belgrade is being viewed as a very important and painful political signal for Russia’s leadership .

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