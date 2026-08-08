Ramazon Temirov in Tokyo in His Brother Azizbek’s Corner: The Goal Is a Title Fight

Uzbekistan’s UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov will not enter the octagon himself this time, but he will have an important role to play. On August 11, he will work as a cornerman for his brother Azizbek Temirov, who will fight in Tokyo.

This is not just another fight for Azizbek. Standing across from him will be Joji Goto, an experienced fighter who has competed for the RIZIN championship belt. Ramazon believes an impressive victory over the Japanese athlete could bring his brother very close to a title fight.

Why did Ramazon Temirov travel to Tokyo?

Ramazon Temirov in an interview with Olamsport.com revealed the main reason he traveled to Japan with his brother.

“My brother will fight on August 11. The reason I decided to join him for this fight is to stay by his side and motivate him. His opponent is serious. He has fought for a title. God willing, if Azizbek finishes this fight in impressive fashion, he will move closer to a title fight.”

So, while Ramazon has been gaining extensive experience in the UFC octagon, this time his task will be to advise his brother during the fight, analyze the situation from outside the cage and provide mental support at crucial moments.

This is not a new situation for the Temirov brothers. In the past, Azizbek also stood in Ramazon’s corner during his UFC fights. Now the roles are reversed.

Joji Goto is a genuinely serious test

Ramazon did not call his opponent “serious” without reason.

Thirty-year-old Joji Goto has recorded 19 wins and 9 losses in professional MMA. Nine of his victories came by knockout or technical knockout, while four were secured by submission.

Most importantly, in April this year, Goto fought for the championship belt at RIZIN LANDMARK 13—not at featherweight, but specifically at bantamweight against Danny Sabatello. In the three-round bout, the Japanese fighter lost by unanimous decision.

Therefore, Azizbek is not facing an ordinary opponent fighting for ranking points, but an athlete who competed in a championship bout only recently.

Azizbek has one dangerous weapon—the knockout

Twenty-seven-year-old Azizbek Temirov currently has a professional record of 6 wins and 2 losses.

Notably, all six of his victories have come by knockout or technical knockout . This shows that Temirov can change the course of a fight with a single strike or a short combination.

Azizbek last fought on April 12 at RIZIN LANDMARK 13, knocking out Ryuya Fukuda with strikes in the second round. Now he will face a far more experienced opponent who has also experienced the pressure of a championship fight.

The styles in this matchup are also intriguing: Temirov possesses powerful finishing strikes, while Goto has 28 professional fights under his belt and can operate effectively in a variety of fight scenarios.

Victory could open the door to a title fight

For Azizbek, a victory over Goto would be more than just another number on his record.

Given that the Japanese fighter competed for the title in April, defeating him could significantly improve the Uzbek fighter’s position in RIZIN’s bantamweight division.

Especially if, as Ramazon said, the fight ends “beautifully”—in a convincing or early finish—it would give Azizbek a strong argument for being included in the next tier of major bouts.

There is another important factor for Temirov: the fight will take place in Japan, on his opponent’s home turf. That makes finishing the bout before the judges’ decision even more important.

When and where will RIZIN 54 take place?

RIZIN 54 will be held on August 11 at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo According to official RIZIN information, the event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. local time.

The Azizbek Temirov–Joji Goto fight is also part of the official card. Sherdog lists the matchup as taking place in the bantamweight division.

Thus, August 11 will be an important night for the Temirov family in Tokyo: Azizbek will be inside the cage, while Ramazon will be in his corner.

If Azizbek defeats Goto, who has fought for a championship, the next question could already be framed differently: Will Temirov’s next fight be for the RIZIN belt?

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