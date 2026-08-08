The groom’s romantic gesture toward his bride to Ozodbek Nazarbekov’s song amazed everyone (video)

·506·Culture
The groom’s romantic gesture toward his bride to Ozodbek Nazarbekov’s song amazed everyone (video)

The wedding of Azizbek, the son of actress and presenter Rayhon Ulasenova, took place at the Yakkasaray wedding venue on August 7. Interesting videos from the lavish wedding are spreading on social media.

Many well-known artists attended the wedding and gave the guests an unforgettable experience. Among them were Rayhon, Dilso‘z, Umidaxon, Malika Ravshanova, Dilnoza Kubayeva, Feruza Normatova, Husnora, Sitora Farmonova, Shoxruhxon, Asal Shodiyeva, Ra’no Shodiyeva, Ziyoda, Farruh Zokirov, and Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov. Nilufar Sotiboldiyeva and Davron Kabulov hosted the wedding.

During the ceremony, familiar and lively songs were performed, creating an upbeat atmosphere for the guests. One of the evening’s unexpected moments was Ozodbek Nazarbekov’s appearance on stage.

He performed the song “Meni kuchliroq sev,” which became famous for its music video starring Rayhon Ulasenova in the lead role. When the song played, Rayhon Ulasenova danced with her husband, while the other guests danced with their partners.

However, it was the actions of the groom, Azizbek, that attracted everyone’s attention. The video shows him singing the song enthusiastically, gazing affectionately at his bride Azizakhon, inviting her to dance, and dancing with her.

The groom’s attitude toward his bride also delighted social media users. Commenters noted that it was clear how deeply he loved his bride, leaving sincere wishes along the lines of, “May every girl be blessed to be loved like this.”

Followers wished the young couple happiness, love, and a harmonious life, expressing hope that their family life would always be filled with such joyful and sweet moments.

Ozodbek NazarbekovRayhon UlasenovaYakkasarayAzizbek
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