London club Arsenal are continuing their search for a new winger. A major step for the club came when Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz indicated that he is ready to move to the English side of his own accord. The transfer is expected to become one of Mikel Arteta's main targets for strengthening the team's attack. Goal.com reports .

According to Indy Kaila, the 21-year-old Turkey international is determined to join the London club and will soon formally inform the Juventus hierarchy of his decision. Arsenal had previously turned their attention to Yildiz after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants.

Financial obstacles to the transfer

However, completing the deal will not be easy. The Italian giants have set the young talent's transfer fee at £120 million. This is certain to put Arsenal's financial resources under serious pressure. The Athletic previously reported that the London club had submitted an inquiry about the player's price, but Juventus firmly stated that they had no intention of selling him.

Nevertheless, the player's desire to leave the club could completely change the course of negotiations. Prominent journalists such as Sacha Tavolieri have described Kenan Yildiz as Mikel Arteta's dream transfer target. As a result, the situation is expected to become one of the most discussed topics of the summer transfer window.

On-field performances

According to WhoScored analysis, the Turkish footballer excels at dribbling, finishing attacks and delivering key passes. During the 2025/26 season, he scored 11 goals and provided 9 assists in all competitions. Such consistent and productive performances suggest that Yildiz could be an excellent alternative for fans dissatisfied with Gabriel Martinelli's inconsistent form throughout the season.