Big News: Cases Involving Violations to Be Fully Transferred to Electronic Format

In Uzbekistan, the procedure for documenting and reviewing administrative cases involving traffic violations and notifying individuals of fines is undergoing a fundamental overhaul. According to a draft of new instructions prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, human involvement in the process will be minimized and the system will be fully digitized.

The new procedure is aimed at creating greater convenience for citizens, reducing bureaucracy and ensuring transparency in the processes.

“Extraterritoriality” and “One-Stop Shop”: How Will the New Principles Work?

According to the draft document, three important approaches will be introduced in the system for applications by individuals and legal entities:

“Extraterritoriality” principle: From now on, it will be possible to submit applications and complaints concerning administrative cases at any regional center in the country (regardless of which region the violation occurred in);

“One-stop shop” system: All relevant services and applications will be processed through a single point;

“Open-space” approach: A system for receiving citizens in an unobstructed and open environment will be established.

All Documents to Be Transferred to the “Administrative Practice” Module

According to the instructions, all administrative cases involving violations will be handled exclusively in electronic form through the “Administrative Practice” module of the Unified Automated Information System of the Road Safety Service (YHXX) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition, to speed up court proceedings and put an end to paperwork, case documents, physical evidence and digital evidence will also be sent to the judicial authorities in electronic form.

Tablets, Fingerprints and SMS Notifications

The working system for YPX officers and the mechanism for certifying documents will also be updated:

Use of tablets: Violations will be documented on site using tablets. Electronic signature and fingerprint: Electronic reports will be certified using a graphic signature or a fingerprint (biometrics). Modern notification: Decisions and notifications will be sent to citizens via mobile applications, SMS messages and personal accounts on the Unified Interactive Public Services Portal (YAIDXP).

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