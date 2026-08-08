Second Chance for Ortiqov: Date Set for ONE Championship Title Rematch

Uzbek Muay Thai fighter Aslamjon Ortiqov is expected to get another chance at the world title. After narrowly losing to Asadulla Imangazaliyev on June 26, our compatriot could now face the Russian champion in a rematch.

Most importantly, Imangazaliyev has also announced the date for the second fight. According to him, the rematch will take place on November 20 and he has already signed the fight contract.

The first fight turned into a five-round chess match

Ortiqov and Imangazaliyev met on June 26 in the main event of The Inner Circle 20 at Bangkok’s famous Lumpinee Stadium.

At the time, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world title was vacant, and two undefeated fighters competed for it. Before the first fight, ONE Championship highlighted that the two athletes’ combined professional record stood at 36-0, with 22 wins coming by stoppage.

At the end of the high-level five-round contest, the judges awarded Imangazaliyev the victory by split decision. The Russian fighter thus became the new ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ortiqov’s 24-fight winning streak ended that night

Before facing Imangazaliyev, Aslamjon Ortiqov had won all 24 of his professional fights .

In its post-fight analysis, ONE Championship also noted that the Uzbek fighter’s 24-fight winning streak ended in the bout against Imangazaliyev. At the same time, the organization described the contest as an extremely close and high-level title fight.

Ortiqov showed respect for his opponent after the defeat but admitted that accepting the result had not been easy.

Imangazaliyev: Rematch on November 20

The two fighters are now close to meeting in the ring once again.

Imangazaliyev said he had signed the contract for a rematch with Ortiqov and that the second bout is scheduled for November 20 .

This time, the situation will be completely different: while the first fight was for the vacant title, Ortiqov will attempt to take the belt from the reigning champion in the rematch.

ONE Championship has not yet published the full official announcement for the November 20 rematch on its website. Therefore, the date is based on the champion’s statement.

Why does a rematch make sense?

The fact that the first fight was decided by a split decision has increased interest in the rematch even further.

Imangazaliyev landed more punches and tried to control the distance, while Ortiqov responded with powerful and accurate strikes. The Uzbek fighter’s attacks caused serious problems for the champion, especially in the third round. In the end, the judges were divided in their opinions.

As a result, both sides can prepare completely new tactics for the second encounter based on what they learned from the first fight.

For Ortiqov, the main task is clear: showcase his powerful striking and technical superiority more convincingly without leaving the rounds open to debate.

Will he make history at the second attempt?

With his victory on June 26, Asadulla Imangazaliyev became the first athlete in Russian history to win a ONE Muay Thai world title. He also improved his professional record to 13-0.

Aslamjon Ortiqov now has the chance to avenge the first defeat of his career and, at the same time, bring a ONE championship belt to Uzbekistan .

There was only a narrow difference between them in the first fight. The second meeting will answer one question: Can Ortiqov change the result in the rematch and become a ONE world champion?

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