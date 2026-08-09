BLACKPINK turns 10: The group members celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special event

The BLACKPINK group, which debuted on August 8, 2016, celebrated its 10th anniversary on the K-pop scene. Jisu, Jenni, Roze and Lisa held a special anniversary gathering in Seoul on August 8.

Forty BLINKs, the group’s fans, were invited to the event, which was organized as a “10th anniversary meeting and conversation.” Most notably, all four members of BBLACKPINK participated in the gathering together.

During the anniversary celebration, Jisu, Jenni, Roze and Lisa interacted with fans, took photos together and cut a cake prepared for the 10th anniversary.

Since debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has become one of K-pop’s most renowned groups. This year’s anniversary was celebrated with a special gathering that brought the four members together around one stage once again.