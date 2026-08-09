More than 1 billion soums in one day: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" breaks record in Uzbekistan

·332·Culture
More than 1 billion soums in one day: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" breaks record in Uzbekistan

The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" began screening in Uzbekistani cinemas on 6 August and recorded the highest box-office revenue in the history of the country’s film distribution on its very first day.

According to preliminary data from "Ascar Cinema", the film generated 1,07 billion soums, or approximately 90,2 thousand dollars, on its opening day. A total of 15 838 viewers watched it in cinemas that day.

Notably, 11,5 percent of the total first-day revenue came from dubbed screenings in Uzbek. The film is currently being shown in Uzbek and Russian in cinemas across Uzbekistan.

The movie also got off to a strong start in other countries of the region. Its combined box-office revenue in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan exceeded 1 million dollars. The number of viewers in these countries reached nearly 200 thousand.

UzbekistanKazakhstanKyrgyzstanArmeniaTajikistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ra’no Zokirova turns 57: unexpected gift from her son and daughter-in-law (video)Ra’no Zokirova turns 57: unexpected gift from her son and daughter-in-law (video)Today, 12:40Beautiful footage from Rayhon Ulasenova's "kelin salom" ceremony (video)Beautiful footage from Rayhon Ulasenova's "kelin salom" ceremony (video)Today, 12:35“Miss World” Ayshvariya Ray appeared with her 15-year-old daughter (video)“Miss World” Ayshvariya Ray appeared with her 15-year-old daughter (video)Today, 12:10BLACKPINK turns 10: The group members celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special eventBLACKPINK turns 10: The group members celebrated their 10th anniversary with a special eventToday, 05:50Yulduz Usmonova shared her strong views on Ummon’s cancelled concert in Bukhara (video)Yulduz Usmonova shared her strong views on Ummon’s cancelled concert in Bukhara (video)Yesterday, 19:54Imron lost 27 kilograms: “I can move freely on stage now” (video)Imron lost 27 kilograms: “I can move freely on stage now” (video)Yesterday, 13:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger reveal where they will live after the wedding
Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger reveal where they will live after the wedding
Turkish model and actor Burak Özçivit's new look sparks rumors
Turkish model and actor Burak Özçivit's new look sparks rumors