More than 1 billion soums in one day: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" breaks record in Uzbekistan

The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" began screening in Uzbekistani cinemas on 6 August and recorded the highest box-office revenue in the history of the country’s film distribution on its very first day.

According to preliminary data from "Ascar Cinema", the film generated 1,07 billion soums, or approximately 90,2 thousand dollars, on its opening day. A total of 15 838 viewers watched it in cinemas that day.

Notably, 11,5 percent of the total first-day revenue came from dubbed screenings in Uzbek. The film is currently being shown in Uzbek and Russian in cinemas across Uzbekistan.

The movie also got off to a strong start in other countries of the region. Its combined box-office revenue in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan exceeded 1 million dollars. The number of viewers in these countries reached nearly 200 thousand.