New support for livestock breeders: farmers who raise pedigree calves will receive up to 700,000 soums

·84·Uzbekistan
New support for livestock breeders: farmers who raise pedigree calves will receive up to 700,000 soums

New support measures have been introduced in Uzbekistan for cattle owners and private farmers. A subsidy of 500,000 soums will now be allocated for each pedigree calf obtained through artificial insemination.

If the calf is obtained through embryo transfer, the state payment will amount to 700,000 soums. An additional 50 billion soums will be allocated to finance these subsidies.

Other benefits aimed at developing the livestock sector will also remain in place. In particular, the import of pedigree livestock will be exempt from value-added tax until 2029.

In addition, in designated areas, it may be permitted to grow fodder crops on up to 50 percent of cotton and grain-growing areas.

These changes will create additional opportunities for farms engaged in pedigree livestock breeding to benefit from state support.

Uzbekistan
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