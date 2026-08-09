OnePlus is leaving the European market and distributing gifts to users

OnePlus has officially confirmed its departure from the European and North American markets and launched a special farewell promotion for loyal customers in these regions. According to ixbt.com, a 50W AIRVOOC magnetic wireless charger will be provided free of charge to owners of the brand's devices, though the number of gifts is strictly limited. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported by.

This campaign covers major European markets such as Great Britain, Germany, Spain, and France. To obtain this valuable accessory, users are required to subscribe to the Oppo newsletter via the company's regional website and link their OnePlus account to an Oppo account.

Limited quota and terms

It is noted that only 5,600 units of the AIRVOOC 50W charger have been allocated for all four European countries. No special quotas are set for each individual market, and gifts are distributed among all participants strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Consequently, once all devices in reserve have been distributed, the campaign will end early.

One of the main conditions of the campaign—the requirement to link OnePlus and Oppo accounts—has symbolic meaning. Experts believe that this effectively offers OnePlus users a transition to the Oppo ecosystem, further strengthening the integration between the brands.

Additional benefits and future

In addition to the free charging accessories, users who participated in the campaign are promised additional discounts on Oppo products. However, it is noteworthy that smartphones are not included in these discounted promotions.

The gradual reduction of OnePlus's operations in Western markets indicates significant changes taking place in the technology market. This farewell promotion will be remembered as a unique token of gratitude to European buyers who have supported the company's products over the years.