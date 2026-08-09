Woman Working Out with Her Dog Takes the Internet by Storm

A video showing a woman working out with her dog in Mississippi, USA, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the dog following its owner and copying her movements while she performs exercises. The unusual scene has sparked interest among social media users.

Pets rarely join their owners during workouts. However, this video captures the dog actively taking part in the exercise session.

The amusing clip spread among internet users in a short time and sparked widespread discussion. Viewers found the dog moving along with its owner both funny and heartwarming.