Rayhon Ulasenova fed sweets to her daughter-in-law Azizakhon (video)

The wedding of actress Rayhon Ulasenova’s son Azizbek and daughter-in-law Azizakhon took place on August 7. Beautiful footage from the lavish wedding has attracted considerable attention on social media.

One of the videos shared on social media shows heartfelt moments after the wedding, when the bride and groom returned home. They were welcomed at home by Rayhon Ulasenova herself.

At that moment, one of the traditions involving sweets between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, preserved among our people since ancient times, was also carried out. Shahloxonim presided over the ceremony and invited Rayhon Ulasenova to feed chocolate to her daughter-in-law.

Shahloxonim took a piece of chocolate and said that they should eat the sweet together with the intention of further strengthening the affection and goodwill between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Rayhon Ulasenova gladly accepted the gesture, placing one end of the chocolate in her mouth and feeding the other end to her daughter-in-law.

Shahloxonim then addressed Azizakhon, saying, “May the taste of this chocolate fed to you by your mother-in-law remain in your mouth for a lifetime,” and offered her a beautiful blessing.

These heartfelt moments were warmly received on social media, with many people sending their best wishes to the bride and groom.