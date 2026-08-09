Vinicius Junior Extends Contract With Real Madrid

·69·Sport
Vinicius Junior Extends Contract With Real Madrid

A long-awaited and important event has taken place for Real Madrid fans. Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has tied his future to the Royal club by signing a major new contract with the team running until June 2032. The move ends months of transfer rumors and speculation surrounding the player. Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, the Brazilian winger had attracted serious interest from the English Premier League, particularly from Arsenal. Although the London club indicated it was ready to make him the highest-paid player in England, the footballer chose to continue his career in the Spanish capital. The decision is viewed as one of the key steps toward ensuring the Madrid club's stability in the coming years.

Current Preseason Preparations and Mourinho's Views

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho highlighted the importance of the contract after the friendly against Ferencváros, which ended in a 2–1 victory. The Portuguese manager made no secret of his delight that the player would remain with the team.

According to Mourinho, the contract renewal is a source of immense happiness not only for the player himself but for the entire team. The manager noted that the extension would be a priority in ensuring the club's stability.

Players' Fitness and Future Plans

Amid the contract news, Vinicius Junior came on as a second-half substitute in the match in Budapest. However, after assessing the player's current fitness following the summer World Cup, Mourinho urged fans not to jump to conclusions.

"Vini has trained very little. I did not expect him to pick up the ball today, run 50 meters and score because there is still fatigue in his legs," the head coach explained at the post-match press conference. He expressed confidence that the player would be in better physical shape starting next week.

Bernardo Silva's Debut

The friendly was also remembered for the debut of another high-profile new player. However, Mourinho was equally candid about Bernardo Silva's fitness, saying that he had not yet fully recovered after his holiday.

In the coach's view, Bernardo fully rested mentally during his vacation and became detached from physical work, leaving his current fitness level somewhat below par. Nevertheless, the Portuguese midfielder is expected to make a major contribution by passing and developing play from the center of the pitch or a deeper position.

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridArsenalJosé MourinhoBernardo Silva
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