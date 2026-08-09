Arsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus Rashford

English club Arsenal is being forced to change its plans for the summer transfer window as it seeks to strengthen its attack. Head coach Mikel Arteta had tried to bring Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior to the London club, but the transfer fell through after the Brazilian signed a new contract with the Spanish giants running until June 2032, according to Goal.com .

Goal.com reports that the Gunners are now considering other options after trying to take advantage of uncertainty surrounding the contract. Despite Mikel Arteta’s personal efforts to bring the forward to the club, the failed transfer has left a gap in the squad as Arsenal prepare to defend their Premier League title.

A new opportunity for Marcus Rashford

With the Vinicius Junior option no longer available, former Arsenal captain William Gallas advised the club to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The England international’s future is uncertain after his loan spell at Barcelona ended.

In an interview with iPredict, William Gallas said Marcus Rashford would be an excellent option for Arsenal’s attack. In his view, the forward had a good season and wants to leave Manchester United, otherwise he would not have joined the Catalan club on loan.

Transfer fee and conditions

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell the player for around £40 million. However, the English club has firmly decided not to sell him to Manchester City or Liverpool, their main rivals for the transfer.

It is known that Marcus Rashford spent last season in Spain. Although Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that the player would not remain at the club after his loan spell, he praised Rashford’s professional qualities and character.

According to Gallas, the 28-year-old will try to sign a long-term contract with another top club in Britain. In the current situation, Arsenal could gain enough depth to compete on several fronts by bringing in such an experienced and high-calibre player.