Giant Elephant Seal Lying in the Road Becomes an Internet Star

Living in Tasmania, Australia, a southern elephant seal named Neil has once again captured the internet’s attention. Weighing nearly one ton, the marine animal is astonishing locals and social media users with its unusual behavior.

Five-year-old Neil comes ashore in southern Tasmania twice a year. After feeding at sea for several months, he returns to the coast to rest. But his habits on land go beyond simply taking a break.

Neil sometimes lies down in the middle of the road, bringing traffic to a standstill. In some cases, he has knocked over road barriers and signs, damaging nearby infrastructure. As a result, videos of his antics have spread rapidly on social media.