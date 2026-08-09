TrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage device

·153·Technology
TrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage device

The creator of the TrashBench YouTube channel managed to build a full-fledged gaming PC from an ordinary network-attached storage (NAS) device, setting an unusual record in the process. According to Ixbt.com, the blogger, known for unusual experiments, decided to combine modern hardware in an unexpected way. Ixbt.com reports on this.

The new ZimaCube 2 device, which entered the market this spring, was chosen as the centerpiece of the project. Although this NAS attracted attention with its compact size and capabilities, it was not designed for gaming: it featured the relatively dated mobile Core i5-1235U processor and had no provision for a discrete graphics card.

Technical capabilities and connection process

The device’s main advantage was the presence of an available PCIe 4.0 x16 slot on its system board. Using this interface, the experienced blogger managed to connect an external graphics card to the NAS system. Since space for components inside the enclosure was extremely limited, the GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card was installed outside the case.

Experts note that, in theory, an even more powerful graphics card could be used here. However, it is important to remember that the relatively modest Core i5-1235U processor would create a bottleneck even for modern mid-range 3D cards.

Results and record

Nevertheless, the test results exceeded expectations. Thanks to the external graphics card, the system’s graphics performance increased several times compared with the processor’s integrated graphics core, and in some tests by almost tenfold.

In particular, the system set an entirely new record among systems equipped with this processor in the popular Time Spy benchmark. The experiment demonstrated in practice that compact network devices can be transformed into serious computing platforms with the right approach and additional hardware.

ZimaCube 2TrashBenchNASGeForce RTX 5060Gaming PC
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Superior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension systemSuperior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension systemToday, 05:59Sales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese MarketSales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese MarketToday, 05:21Kreios Space Tests a Space Engine That Operates in Earth’s AtmosphereKreios Space Tests a Space Engine That Operates in Earth’s AtmosphereToday, 04:28China Plans to Send Robot Dogs to a Lunar StationChina Plans to Send Robot Dogs to a Lunar StationToday, 01:53AI Fund Invests $400 Million in Chipmaking StartupAI Fund Invests $400 Million in Chipmaking StartupToday, 01:53New Turbocharged Hydrogen Engine Tested in the USNew Turbocharged Hydrogen Engine Tested in the USToday, 01:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched