TrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage device

The creator of the TrashBench YouTube channel managed to build a full-fledged gaming PC from an ordinary network-attached storage (NAS) device, setting an unusual record in the process. According to Ixbt.com, the blogger, known for unusual experiments, decided to combine modern hardware in an unexpected way. Ixbt.com reports on this.

The new ZimaCube 2 device, which entered the market this spring, was chosen as the centerpiece of the project. Although this NAS attracted attention with its compact size and capabilities, it was not designed for gaming: it featured the relatively dated mobile Core i5-1235U processor and had no provision for a discrete graphics card.

Technical capabilities and connection process

The device’s main advantage was the presence of an available PCIe 4.0 x16 slot on its system board. Using this interface, the experienced blogger managed to connect an external graphics card to the NAS system. Since space for components inside the enclosure was extremely limited, the GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card was installed outside the case.

Experts note that, in theory, an even more powerful graphics card could be used here. However, it is important to remember that the relatively modest Core i5-1235U processor would create a bottleneck even for modern mid-range 3D cards.

Results and record

Nevertheless, the test results exceeded expectations. Thanks to the external graphics card, the system’s graphics performance increased several times compared with the processor’s integrated graphics core, and in some tests by almost tenfold.

In particular, the system set an entirely new record among systems equipped with this processor in the popular Time Spy benchmark. The experiment demonstrated in practice that compact network devices can be transformed into serious computing platforms with the right approach and additional hardware.