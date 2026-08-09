Hansi Flick responds to rumors about Ferran Torres transfer

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick commented on reports about forward Ferran Torres’ future and a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain. According to Goal.com, the German coach stressed that he is currently focused on preseason preparations and working with the players available to him. Goal.com reports on this.

The 26-year-old Spanish forward is entering the final year of his current contract with the club. According to reports in the media, Torres has expressed a desire to join the French giants and reached an agreement on personal terms. Nevertheless, the club’s management may be forced to consider incoming offers in order to improve its financial situation and balance the squad.

Flick and Ronald Araújo’s move to Liverpool

Answering journalists’ questions after the preseason match in Udine, Hansi Flick said he would respect the player’s holiday and contract negotiations. He briefly replied: "I respect the players’ holidays, and I have no further information."

The future of defender Ronald Araújo was also a key topic at the press conference. The Uruguay international is reportedly close to joining Liverpool on loan until the end of the season. Flick praised the defender’s physical condition and pace, while not ruling out the possibility that he is seeking a new challenge.

The transfer market situation and future plans

The German coach said work to strengthen the team would continue, but emphasized the importance of avoiding haste in the transfer market. In his view, this preseason is unfolding differently than usual because of international commitments.

"We are always talking about improving the team and bringing in the right players, but we have to remain measured in the market," Flick said. He also added that the team would not be able to perform at 100 percent until the international break and that they would continue working with the players currently available.