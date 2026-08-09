Sea Lion Climbs Aboard Fishermen’s Boat and Falls Asleep in a Bed

An unusual incident occurred in Argentina. A sea lion quietly climbed aboard a fishing boat, settled into one of the beds where the crew rested, and fell into a deep sleep.

Most surprisingly, the noise around it could not disturb the animal’s peaceful sleep. Instead, it leaned more comfortably against the pillow and tried to continue sleeping.

The crew members were amazed by the unexpected “guest” and filmed the scene.

According to reports, sea lions are considered highly intelligent animals among marine mammals. Experts note that many aspects of their behavior resemble that of dogs.