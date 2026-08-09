Motorola Introduces the Moto G Max Smartphone With a 7000 mAch Battery

According to Ixbt.com, Motorola has officially announced the new affordable Moto G Max smartphone, which can run for up to three days on a single charge. The device aims to attract users in the mid-range and entry-level segments with its huge battery and modern specifications. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

The new gadget’s key feature is its huge 7000 mAch battery. According to the manufacturer, this power reserve allows the smartphone to operate for up to three days without recharging, even with active use. This is an important convenience for users who travel frequently or spend time far from a charger.

Display and Performance Capabilities

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display. The screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, making the user interface and content playback noticeably smoother.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor serves as the hardware foundation. Combined with modern LPDDR5X RAM and fast UFS 3.1 flash storage, it delivers stable and responsive performance.

Camera and Additional Features

The device’s photography capabilities are also noteworthy. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera features a high-resolution 32-megapixel sensor for taking high-quality selfies.

Without abandoning traditional conveniences, Motorola has retained a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack in the new model. The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and IP64-rated protection against dust and moisture.

The exact price of the Moto G Max has not yet been announced. However, the similar Moto G57 Power model was reportedly priced at around 145 dollars when it launched.